Pirate networks use increasingly sophisticated mechanisms to evade anti-piracy corporations that are trying by all means to shut down their websites and put an end to the illegal practice of downloading copyrighted content. And one of the most popular torrent download sites in Spain, Don Torrent, has been successful in many blocking episodes, which is why it has been taking a series of measures to evade the large anti-piracy organizations. changed domain weekly.

For their part, the Spanish ISPs, that is, internet service providers, have already blocked numerous DonTorrent domains, as they periodically receive instructions from large anti-piracy organizations to implement new blocking strategies. But the Spanish website has managed to resolve all these situations. However, the desire to see her fall into the abyss does not cease.

DonTorrent changes domain 39 times

One of the most famous websites for downloading movies and series in our country through torrent files, DonTorrent, has taken the cat and mouse game to another level to avoid the closure of its switchboard by the anti-piracy authorities. With millions of monthly visits, access to this website has been safe on numerous occasions, it has even changed until 39 times of dominance in just one yearin such a way that the forces against the use of unauthorized content have not found the key to closing all their servers once and for all.

Thus, the torrent file sharing network is finding an effective way to dissuade its pirate compatriots from carrying out the same dynamic and their names can be easily found in Google searches, something that can be really expensive if it is finally caught. However, the world's leading coalition ACE (Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment in English), an expert in detecting the illegal nature of piracy, knows perfectly well the intentions of this Spanish website, therefore, it would not be unreasonable to think that sooner or later it would end up struck down by this organization, as has happened with other piracy networks in the world.

This is how DonTorrent operates

According to the latest data received, DonTorrent continues to remain stable, with no changes in its download traffic, so all its efforts to change domains have had an effect. In fact, today it has a official Telegram channel followed by almost 80,000 users, who receive updates and alert messages every time domain name changes are made.

Therefore, the new path that this Spanish website is going through corresponds to the launch of a new domain practically every week that serves as an alternative to continue using its movie download servers without any problem. So much so, that DonTorrent is already known as the Whack-a-Mole king of the dominionswith an extremely active community thanks to the launch of web access alternatives.

Although DonTorrent also faces arbitrary blocking by antivirus companies, the truth is that pirate sites that plagiarize these websites and scam people by applying for their credit cards often operate freely, without being canceled. Be that as it may, DonTorrent suspects that ACE could be behind these campaigns to harm him even more, but in truth his reputation remains firm and his defense strong as a rock.