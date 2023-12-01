Within the Amazfit brand catalog the truth is that you will find more expensive models or with lower prices. For example, him Amazfit GTS 4 It has a design that you usually fall in love with at first glance, especially because it is reminiscent of the Apple Watch. Hence it is one of the best-selling options.

Among some of its most important characteristics, before going into more details, we must point out its pantalla ultragrande HD AMOLED, GPS or up to 30 days of autonomy. And this is just the beginning.

Elegant design and huge battery

It is Amazfit smartwatch Not only do you like it for its functions, but you often fall in love with its elegant and modern design. So it brings together all the features that a user is looking for right now when changing smart watches.

We start with its screen, an HD touch panel 1.75 inch AMOLED. If you are one of those who want a lot of screen, this model is for you. Another important point is customization. In this smart watch you will have more than 150 watch faces and always visible screens. On the other hand, it includes a speaker and microphone, as well as Bluetooth calls and compatibility with Alexa.

Now, the battery is another of the highlights of this model. Depending on how you use the watch, it will have more or less autonomy, but it never disappoints: 30 days of battery life with watch mode, 4 days with intensive use and 16 days with battery saving mode. And if you use GPS it offers you from 16 to 33 hours, it will depend on the mode you choose (precision mode, balanced or with energy saving activated).

With discount on Amazon

Not only do we have to talk about its battery or large screen, if you are one of those who wear the watch even to train, this model gives you up to 150 sports modes. And 8 of them you will be able to recognize intelligently. This way you can control each of the workouts or sports you do like never before. With its technology BioTracker 4.0 is more accurate than ever by collecting 33% more data. Therefore, it improves heart rate control and reduces possible interference due to arm movement during exercise.

This model comes with the operating system ZeppOS 2.0 improved. You’ll enjoy smoother interaction and a user interface designed to consume less power. You can choose the menu design and the color that you like the most to change its style.

One of the great attractions of this watch is its design and each of its features. However, now its price may catch your attention. Normally, this smartwatch costs almost €200, on its official website it is on sale for 199.90. Instead, today it can be yours for a little less. You can brand new the Amazfit GTS 4 for €165.99 with this Amazon offer. So, if you were thinking of changing your smartwatch, this black model may be what you were looking for.