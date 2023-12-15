Bianconeri ahead with a penalty that Vlahovic leaves to his teammate, the Icelandic equalizes at the start of the second half

15 December 2023 (change at 10.55pm) – Genoa

Ah, Allegri. Juve's fourth counter-overtaking against league leaders Inter failed thanks to Genoa who put the match back on level terms in the second half thanks to Gudmundsson, a match that had become very complicated after the penalty scored by Chiesa in the first half. One by one the final: heavy damage for Allegri, who will have no obligation to win the title, but missteps like this still risk making noise. And, on Sunday at the Olimpico, Inzaghi's men have the opportunity to further extend their lead. And this is the most surprising fact of a match that Juve had put against Genoa already in the first half. But then, incredibly, after the rossoblù draw, Allegri's team was no longer able to direct the match in their direction. He didn't pay the usual plot of Allegri's profitable and cynical football. Genoa, on the other hand, also revived in morale, also in light of a difficult schedule until the end of the first leg, despite the absence of Retegui in attack. Same formation for both teams – 3-5-2 -, with Gilardino placing Messias alongside Gudmundsson, and choosing a left flank formed by De Winter low, with Vasquez wide wide. Juve confirms Vlahovic alongside Chiesa, with Cambiaso and Kostic on the flanks and Gatti-Bremer-Danilo in defence.

Sterile possession

—

Genoa started well, tried to exploit the wings, kept the pace high, but Allegri's team controlled the game without difficulty. The hosts are willing, but not very effective going forward, even if the first shot on goal is rossoblù (6'), with Malinovskyi shooting from distance after a ball stolen by Vasquez on the left: Szczesny blocks. Juve shows up in attack in the 14th minute: Cambiaso's lunge on the right, Chiesa breaks in and shoots to the near post, Martinez protects in the corner. Juve with the usual script, in a waiting position, but always ready to seize the moment. But Genoa have courage, De Winter jumps very high into the area following the development of a corner, but the shot is missed. Cambiaso stands very high and keeps Vasquez low, opening up spaces for the central midfielders, with Chiesa capable of sudden accelerations that often surprise Genoa. This is exactly what happens in the 22nd minute, when the attacker breaks and his diagonal finds Vlahovic ready to strike with his right, but just over. The goal came five minutes later: the ball was lost on a restart by Badelj, which favored Chiesa's shot. Martinez brings down the attacker, Chiesa himself scores from the spot. Juve in the lead and from here the game changes. Genoa opens up some space, Juve tries to close it, but Gilardino's team has a couple of outbursts without luck, first with Vasquez and then at the end of the first half with Gudmundsson, who misses the impact with the ball from a favorable position.

Recovery

—

Gilardino tries to give his team a shock by inserting Ekuban alongside Gudmundsson up front, with Messias dropped back as left winger. And the move worked: in the 3rd minute Genoa equalized on an offensive move started by Badelj with Ekuban himself controlling the area (but what uncertainty Bremer) and serving Gudmunssson, who slipped to find his sixth center of the league: one by one. But Juve shakes off, raises the pace, looks for depth, moves the center of gravity forward by about twenty meters to stifle Genoa's counterattacks. An acceleration by Chiesa (14') surprises Gilardino's midfield, but Cambiaso's cross is deflected by De Winter for a corner. Ekuban forces Danilo (warned) into a foul, a sign that when Juve catches their breath, Genoa reappears in the Juventus half of the pitch. But it is, only at times, a sort of Juventus monologue, which however does not give the results hoped for by Allegri and is misleading. Juve changes: Milik in for Vlahovic and Weah for Kostic. Juve suffers and two more yellow cards arrive for the Bianconeri: McKennie knocks down Messias and protests, then Milik hooks Malinovskyi, who in the following action shoots very high from a free kick. Genoa has heart, they attack, Szczesny has to leave the area to avoid trouble. Genoa surprises, transformed compared to the first half. And Juve suffers. Ekuban is imprecise on the developments of a corner. Allegri, very nervous, ignites the spirits in the stands with a dramatic protest after a foul not called on Milik, throwing his raincoat against the field protections. But the ending makes the rossoblù tremble: Chiesa is blocked in the corner (34'). Gilardino removes Sabelli – inside Vogliacco – strengthening the defensive line. Yildiz replaces Cambiaso, Martinez saves on Bremer, a very heated match with a Genoa counterattack stopped due to a foul by Malinovskyi. Juve attempts the last assault. No way.

