Theoretical physicists have flirted with the idea of ​​unifying the general theory of relativity and quantum mechanics for just over a century. Practically from the same moment in which both branches of physics saw the light at the beginning of the 20th century. Very broadly, general relativity describes gravitational phenomena as the result of the interaction of objects with mass and the space-time continuum. However, quantum mechanics studies the behavior of nature on the scale of subatomic particles.

Reconciling the description of the very large and the very small is not easy. In fact, if it were not so difficult, theoretical physicists would probably have already achieved their goal. After all, many of them have been trying for decades. The most inspired have developed theories that until now have not been able to be tested, but these precedents have not prevented Jonathan Oppenheim, who is a professor of quantum theory at University College London, from developing his own quantum theory of gravity.

The focus of this new theory points in a different direction

The strategy that most theoretical physicists have chosen until now when trying to reconcile general relativity and quantum theory defends the need to modify the theory developed by Albert Einstein to make it “fit” into quantum theory. . In fact, this is what the two quantum theories of gravity currently supported: string theory and loop quantum gravity. The problem is that neither of them has managed to reliably demonstrate whether it is correct, despite the fact that both have achieved some notable successes.

Oppenheim’s post-quantum theory of classical gravity proposes to maintain the classical conception of the space-time continuum

Jonathan Oppenheim’s starting point is very different. Instead of manipulating general relativity to try to make it fit in a more or less artificial way into quantum theory, what this scientist proposes is just the opposite: modifying the latter so that it is capable of coexisting with general relativity while respecting the mechanisms that They resolve the interaction between objects with mass and the space-time continuum. However, the postulate on which Oppenheim has built his model is extraordinarily original.

The post-quantum theory of classical gravity, which is what it has been called, proposes the possibility that the space-time continuum cannot be described using quantum theory, so, in reality, its description would be strictly classical. The most surprising thing about this model is that according to the two articles published by Oppenheim and his collaborators in the scientific journals Nature Communications and Physical Review X, it reconciles quantum theory and general relativity without altering the classical conception of the space-time continuum. .

The most surprising consequence of Oppenheim’s theory is that the apparent weight of objects with mass is unpredictable if measured accurately enough. According to this theoretical physicist, this mechanism is due to the fact that this magnitude is the result of very violent and random fluctuations in the space-time continuum, which is why, according to the post-quantum theory of classical gravity, the apparent weight varies with time. This idea is radically different from what both string theory and loop quantum gravity propose.

However, this is not all. And Oppenheim and his collaborators propose to the scientific community to carry out a very curious experiment to demonstrate if they are really right: measure the mass of an object with great precision to determine if your weight fluctuates over time.

We will not know if the post-quantum theory of classical gravity is correct until it is demonstrated experimentally, something that will not be easy to achieve because the precision with which it is necessary to carry out the measurement must necessarily be extreme. In any case, physicists have managed to identify gravitational waves when a priori it seemed almost impossible to find them, which invites us to be reasonably optimistic.

