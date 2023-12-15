For the price of what a Chromebook or an Android tablet costs with somewhat fair hardware, you can have a great tablet thanks to the offer that is currently on AliExpress. Of course, it is a Chinese brand, but it gives very good results for the little you pay.

It is the UBook X, a 2-in-1 tablet with a 12″ 3:2 aspect ratio screen that is ideal for studying or working.

It includes a pen, Intel processor, Windows and even support for using it in laptop mode, and is now available for less than 300 euros on AliExpress.

Chuwi Hipad UBook X

What stands out most about this device is its 12″ laminated IPS screen and its resolution ratio, that is, the format, 3:2, which is like the one used by the Microsoft Surface and which we believe is the best for studying, browsing and work.

Almost all tablets and laptops under 300 euros have pretty bad screens with TN panels or resolutions that are less than Full HD. That is why this Chuwi is a good option with its 1440p resolution and 340 nits of maximum brightness.

The body is made of light aluminum-magnesium alloy. It weighs only 780g and is only 9mm thick. Due to these advantages, it is very portable, easy to pack and carry, works anytime, anywhere.

Additionally, the Chuwi UBook X is designed with a U-shaped stand and adjusts steplessly from 0 to 145 degrees. You can convert it into different shapes flexibly, depending on the scene. Maintaining the most efficient use at any time.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

In terms of hardware we have an Intel Gemini Lake n4120 processor with 8 GB of RAM. This range is Intel's entry-level range, and we cannot expect performance to write home about. However, it is enough to run Office without any difficulty, browse, etc.

Furthermore, thanks to the fact that all its components are low consumption, the autonomy of this tablet is one of its best virtues. Take advantage of this offer and get a very good tablet in terms of hardware, screen and performance for less than 300 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here