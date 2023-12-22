The famous Suika Game, a Nintendo Switch exclusive game currently, receives plagiarism that is heading to PlayStation.

Unless you've been on another planet for the last few months, you'll have heard of Suika Game. The famous Watermelon Game, also known as Watermelon Game, came exclusively to Nintendo Switch as an experiment by its creators. And it became everything a viral success. Its fame has been such that a company has decided to make a plagiarism of this Switch game and launch it en PlayStation 4 y 5.

His name is The Suika Game and has been published by Gogame Console Publisher on the PlayStation Store just a few days ago. It is almost identical to the original game, and its mechanics of “stacking and merging fruits” using physics as well. However, It has nothing to do with Aladdin, creators of the original Suika Game. “We are aware that The Suika Game has appeared on the PlayStation Store, but we have no affiliation with The Suika Game,” the studio states in statements to Eurogamer: “the game It has nothing to do with our Suika Game!”.

The level of copying reaches the point that The Gogame Console Publisher website uses HTML code from the Guerrilla Game website, responsible for the authentic Watermelon Game. It is unknown if they will take legal action given the degree of copying and similarities. Although, being such a blatant case of plagiarism of this game, exclusive to Switch for now, it is a matter of time before PlayStation or its creators act. Especially now that it has been publicly pointed out.

At the moment, it has not gone on sale but the token has been launched on the PlayStation Storewith a very detailed description and with a date to be determined, as you can see in the following images. Does it look like no?

