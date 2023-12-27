It is Super Mario Nintendo Switch controller It's on sale on Amazon for a limited time. It is a PowerA model and has only been on the platform for a short time, but it has attracted some curious users and Super Mario lovers, who have rated it highly. 4.6 stars from just over 80 reviews.

It is for a price of €49.27 and a 12% discount. The controller itself is red and features a Super Mario on the left side of the device. It is a perfect complement to give some color to our Nintendo Switch or to collect a device based on one of our most loved and favorite Nintendo characters.

The good thing about this controller is that it is licensed officially by Nintendo itself, so let's expect a product of extreme quality, and a perfect addition of color for this Christmas. It can also become a perfect gift. One of the best controllers for the console.

It also has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection so no cables will be necessary to enjoy our favorite games on Nintendo Switch. This controller for Nintendo Switch It is undoubtedly one of the perfect additions to complete our play area at home, or to give as a gift on these dates.

In addition, the control crosshead has a total of 8 directions to have more complete control in each game.