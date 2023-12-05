In another timeline, tomorrow, December 5, Rockstar Games would show the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. Unfortunately, in reality the plan was ruined due to a leak and the company had no choice but to bring forward the presentation. Right now, it’s all surprise and party, but not for some of its developers.

GTA VI creative angered by the leak of the first trailer

The excitement over the first GTA VI trailer has taken the world by storm, however this did not happen according to Rockstar Games’ plan and while one side is elated, the other is angry and frustrated. We consider the above based on the statements of Javier Altman, GTA VI gameplay animator, who was upset by the leak and the way in which this modified the official presentation, which, without a doubt, would have been more exciting and spectacular than expected. which is right now.

When the GTA VI trailer was leaked and went viral in a matter of minutes, Javier Altman wrote on his Twitter account | X: “this sucks”, in relation to the fact.

GTA VI developer was upset with the leak of the official trailer

Rockstar Dev Thinks GTA VI Leak Deprived Team of Important Moment

Later, when Rockstar Games decided to release the official trailer due to the leak, Javier Altman regretted what happened and mentioned that the plan was to see the trailer on the scheduled date and time in the company of his co-workers, so it is thought that The company had planned a meeting to celebrate the presentation of, perhaps, the most anticipated video game in history.

Likewise, Javier Altman noted that his feeling is that they took away a special occasion that would take place with everyone involved in the project: “I was hoping to see this for the first time tomorrow along with my teammates and coworkers. I feel like we deserved that moment.” “.

The leak of GTA VI took away a special moment from its creators

GTA VI is now official and in this link you will find all the related information, the first details, the platforms on which it will be released and the launch window.

