Panam Palmer is one of the deadliest mercenaries in Cyberpunk 2077, but also a key character in the story. Would you dare to replicate this spectacular cosplay?

One of the most popular phenomena that is linked to video games is cosplay. It is common for us to want to dress like our heroes and heroines, and the truth is that we have more and more examples (and of better quality).

When talking about cosplay, we cannot forget the hilarious LowCosplay, which always surprises us with its occurrences, and nor this great cosplay by Ashley Graham (Resident Evil 4).

Lady Dimitrescu's time may have passed, but now all eyes are on Cyberpunk 2077. Yes, CD Projekt's RPG is experiencing a second youth.

Do you remember Judy Álvarez's cosplay in 2021? Well, we believe that the example we reveal below is even better.

The cosplayer Aliya Willwhich is not the first time he dresses as a Cyberpunk 2077 character, has chosen Panama Palmer to leave us speechless.

The best Panam Palmer cosplay to date

Through his Twitter/X account, Aliya Will has shared her Panam Palmer cosplayleaving Cyberpunk 2077 fans amazed by its recreation.

In case it doesn't sound familiar to you, Panam Palmer is a mercenary that we know in the CD Projekt role-playing game, and that can be our love interest like V.

The best thing about this cosplay is that they have two variants. The first is almost identical to the Panam that we know from Cyberpunk 2077, as we see in the following tweet.

There is also a variant with shortsas seen in a video which Aliya herself has shared on her Twitter/X account, comparing herself to the video game character.

The comments show that Aliya's cosplay is really good, and some even ask where can you get the same clothes to make your own cosplay.

It's just one example of the talent there is in the cosplay community, especially when it comes to CD Projekt's role-playing game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC. Remember, however, that the Phantom Liberty expansion is exclusive to PC and next-generation consoles, and that you can buy the game and DLC with the Ultimate Edition.