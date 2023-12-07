The streaming service we are talking about is acontra+, which has not been launched exactly now, but it does seem that it has been gaining momentum for some time to make the leap to the general public. It has been in recent months that we have seen that those responsible they have pressed the accelerator with the intention of making the platform better known among all types of people.

The best offer

If you have taken advantage of the offer 50% subscription forever that other streaming services have had, you will know that, with some exceptions, it is the best promotion you can enjoy. It means paying half the cost of the rate at any given time, even if an increase is made. In that case, you would pay more, but it would always be half of what it costs in the future. Therefore, it is a high-level discount, although it is logical that it is a promotion that has a deadline.

In the case of acontra+, the 50% forever offer is valid until December 31 of this year 2023. Therefore, there are only a few weeks left to benefit from it. Those who do not do so will have to pay the full cost of the subscription once 2024 begins.

Promotion conditions

One of the most positive aspects of this offer is that it applies to all subscription types that acontra+ has available. The only requirement is that the contract is made in an auto-renewable format and that, of course, over time you do not stop having this rate contracted. This means that if you cancel your account in the future for any reason, such as wanting a break of one or two months, you will lose the 50% offer.

That said, you have to know that there are four different proposals in terms of rates: two monthly and two annual. Starting with the monthly ones, the first and cheapest one has a price of only 7.99 euros per month, giving you access to the entire content catalog that the streaming service has. The second costs 9.99 euros and, in addition to what the previous one provides, it gives you a free movie ticket each month. Therefore, you are paying only two euros more to be able to go to the movies monthly, which, taking into account the cost of visiting the theaters, does not seem like a bad deal.

Remember that these prices are monthly prices without the 50% discount, so if you benefit from the offer, you will pay only 3.99 and 4.99 euros respectively per month. Knowing that this half-price discount will last for a lifetime, it’s obvious that the plan sounds really good. If you want to save even more, what you can do is opt for the annual version of each of the subscriptions. The discount is high, since in both plans what you are getting is two months free. Therefore, in the version without a movie ticket you will pay 79.99 euros per year which will remain at 39.99 euros, while in the version with a ticket you will only pay 49.99 euros instead of the 99.99 euros that it will cost as of January.

And what does the subscription guarantee? The conditions are more than satisfactory. You have simultaneous playback on up to five devices, the possibility of download content to view offline and ability to use the platform on all types of Smart terminals or televisions. If you take a look you will see that acontra+ is available on Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and many other systems.

Regarding the catalogue, new films are added every month and there are also series such as The Chosen Ones, with a good repertoire of proposals because this platform is owned by A Contracorriente Films, a long-established film distributor. And if you want to try it before benefiting from the promotion, it is available on their website a 7 day free offer so that you clear your doubts.