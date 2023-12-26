If you've gotten tired of watching Netflix, HBO Max or Disney+, there is a Spanish streaming platform that is on sale for a limited time. And on the occasion of these dates and to end 2023 in the best possible way, Atresplayer Premium is for only 0.99 euros per month for an entire quarter. In fact, it must be taken into account that, in just one year, it has managed to increase subscribers by up to 30%.

It will not be the first time nor the last that streaming platforms lower their prices with special offers. Until just a month ago, SkyShowtime cost you only 3.50 euros for 3 months. Well, Atresplayer Premium follows in the footsteps of other services and is encouraged to put its monthly subscription for less than 1 euro per month. Although, like any promotion, it has a series of conditions.

Until after Kings

During these important dates, when many take the opportunity to watch all kinds of series and movies, this discount of Atresplayer For your premium subscription it can be very useful for you. And, starting today, Tuesday, December 26, 2023, it can be obtained for 0.99 euros per month (during the first 3 months, then it goes up to 4.99 euros per month).

Now, this offer is for a limited time. The good thing is that you can benefit from this promotion until January 7, 2024 or until 10,000 subscribed users are reached Under these conditions. Therefore, you can wait a little or subscribe as soon as possible in case it is no longer available after the end of the year.

As for the rest of the important conditions. It should be noted that it is not available to current subscribers. That is to say, if you already have the individual or family Premium plan, you will not be able to apply for this special Atresplayer promotion. Just as you will not be able to subscribe for 0.99 euros per month if you are outside of Spain. And, on the other hand, this discount is limited to two payment methods: card payment and PayPal.

Finally, keep in mind that once the three promotional months have passed, it will automatically renew at the usual price. Although, you can always decide not to renew it, but giving it 1 day in advance of the expiration date. To do this, you will only have to go to 'My account' and unsubscribe before the term expires.

What content can you see?

Within this streaming platform that has grown so much in the last year, it has even become the leading Spanish service of the moment. For example, Atresplayer has surpassed the barrier of 600,000 subscribers (30% more than in 2022). So it closes 2023 in the best way, although with this promotional discount it aims to continue adding more subscribers.

As for the content that you will be able to enjoy on this streaming platform, you will find: 'Christ and king', 'Cardo 2', 'Nacho', 'UPA Next'; 'The Purple Network' and 'El Enigma Nadiuska', 'Tino Casal', 'Camilo Superstar' or 'Martita!', 'Between the Lands', 'Déjate ver'. In addition to other content that will be released soon such as 'Red flags', 'A muerte', 'A new dawn', 'The shadow of the earth', '33 days', 'Sanctuary', 'Mariliendre', the continuation of the successful 'La ruta', a new season of 'Drag Race Spain' or 'FoQ: the new generation'.

Therefore, it becomes one of the different alternatives that you can resort to on these dates. And even more so when you can get 3 months for less than three euros. This way you can test if it is worth subscribing to this particular platform for you.