Allegri has managed to create a group that can believe in the undertaking: the emblem is Nicolussi Caviglia, in the wake of Pepe, Giaccherini, Torricelli…

Counter-overtaking. Inter have regained the top of the table, the 3-0 against Napoli resembles a roar. Neapolitan hopes of returning to the championship round were swept away. The reigning champions fell -11 from the top and took a piece of the tricolor triangle off their shirt. Juve, first alone for 48 hours, were pushed back to -2 by the Inzaghians, but remain attached to Inter’s wheel.