In Wonder Wandelier you have the possibility of creating and selling all types of magic wands.

Wonder Wandelier takes you into a magical world

Join the conversation

There is no doubt that Hogwarts Legacy is one of the best RPG games in history and it is that we had never seen before something so profound about the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Evidently, find a worthy alternative This title is somewhat complicated due to all the functionalities it has that are difficult to overcome. However, there is a game that might catch your attention if you like it this theme of magic and it is, nothing more and nothing less than Wonder Wandelier.

This title is a Steam indie game that will make you feel like a true master of magic wands where management elements are combined, adventure and creativity. Thanks to these features, it can surely offer you a unique and fun experience. In this article we give you all details about this game which is causing a sensation among fantasy lovers.

Wonder Wandelier is a game where you learn to sell magic wands

Wonder Wandelier invites you to participate in a unique challenge: learn the art of wand making, from the selection of materials to delivery to customers. But don't think that it will be a bed of rosessince you will have to adapt to the demands and demands of each client, as well as negotiate to get the best price and build a reputation as a wandmaker.

This title developed by Mushroomallow which has a very colorful and detailed 2D graphic style, reminiscent of classic cartoons. The characters are very expressive and have unique personalities, which makes interacting with them a lot of fun. Additionally, the game has an original soundtrack that perfectly accompanies the magical atmosphere, which makes you remember the Hogsmeade town from the world of Hogwarts Legacy where you can also buy your magic wand.

Wonder Wandelier also has a story that unfolds throughout the game, with different events and missions that They will make you know more about this interesting universe and its secrets. In fact, it has a type of minigame where you can explore different places with the aim of find magical creatures and items. At the same time, it is possible to customize your character and your store, choosing between different outfitsaccessories and decorations.

Considering this, it is a title ideal for Hogwarts Legacy fans which is one of the best open world of all time, since offers a similar experience, but with a different approach. Instead of being a student of magic, you are a craftsman who creates magical items, and instead of fighting enemies, you negotiate with clients. Although It is not a AAA deliveryyou can tell that it is an indie game made with a lot of love and creativity.

If you like probar Wonder Walker, you can download the free demo on Steam, where you can also add the game to your wishlist. The game is scheduled to be released sale early 2024so stay tuned for news.

Join the conversation