The blue hedgehog returns stronger than ever.

Sonic Forces received mixed reviews at the time, but this mod may make it shine in a big way.

The world of mods is especially interesting for users, as they can give more life to a game that is quite a few years old, and that in many cases are no longer supported by the developer studio. Even so, there are many companies that do not support this part of their community, offering arguments that, although logical and credible, are still a way of offering an excuse to simply fight them, in part because it is not possible to monetize them. For their part, something that some teams have already demonstrated by trying to put them behind a well-known paywall. Today we are not here to talk about that at all, and we It's time to mention a mod for Sonic Forces that surprises with its incredible ambition.

We are talking about a 3D Sonic game that was originally released in 2017 and the truth is that it did not manage to convince all users equally, the reasons being similar to those found in most of the 3D blue hedgehog games. This was especially curious when it was launched the same year as Sonic Mania, considered a love letter to the saga and one of the best platform games in history.

Even so, we can say that there is always room for redemption or improvement, even if it comes from the fans and not the developer (in this case SEGA). We may see this thanks to the Overlocked mod for Sonic Forceswhich has surprised everyone with its incredible ambition and size, even seeming like a completely new game.

You have it now available, and can be played thanks to the PC version of Sonic Forces. You have the link to download it and enjoy it in the same description of the trailer that you find in this same article.

Sonic doesn't usually like 3D well

For a long time we have thought that SEGA seemed not to want to admit the harsh reality: that 3D and Sonic do not get along particularly well. We have many examples, and not only has Sonic Forces been divisive, but there are also examples of the opposite, like the recent Sonic Frontierswhich even entered the field of open world games, achieving a result that greatly pleased fans.

Because of this we are no longer going to talk about SEGA should abandon 3D for this saga, but it should follow in the footsteps of Frontiersalthough of course polishing the weak points that this title had.

