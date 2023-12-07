Smart watches are now ubiquitous, almost everyone has one and they are widely circulated in different brands, prices and features. The most demanding users have no problem paying for a high-end one, but for most of them one that offers more or less basic features is enough.

If what you want is a cheap but complete smartwatch, AliExpress sells one at a crazy price, for only 16 euros and also with shipping from Spain in just 3-5 days. It is the Zeblade Btalk, with a heart rate sensor, color touch screen and also a speaker.

The latter is especially useful, since once you link the watch to your phone via Bluetooth, you will be able to answer calls without having to take it out of your pocketdirectly on the watch, as Apple Watches do, for example.

This watch with touch screen and speaker has a step counter, calories, sleep quality and also a speaker for Bluetooth calls.

It is an absolutely unprecedented feature in these low-cost watches, which is why it is more than remarkable and especially if you usually have your hands busy while working or playing sports.

Obviously there are better smart watches if you can spend a little more, even within the catalog of this brand, Zeblade, which is the most successful on AliExpress thanks to its prices and the very wide distribution that the store gives it in all countries.

1.86″ screen, SpO2 and much more

The specifications of this watch do not match what one would expect for 16 euros, since In addition to having a speaker, it also measures SpO2, that is, oxygen in the blood.. That and it has a seemingly quite bright color screen.

One of the most obvious drawbacks that can be found is that it does not have GPS, although there are few models under 50 euros that have it for more than obvious reasons, and that is that it is a chip that clearly increases the price and also battery consumption.

It is for sale in four colors, although AliExpress currently only has the black and orange model. Its straps are interchangeable so you will be able to buy some spare parts in the same store for the future.

Notably It is an AliExpress product but it has a Choice label, that is, it is already in Spainhas fast delivery and also crazy easy returns, conditions quite different from what this store has for shipments from China.

