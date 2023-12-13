If you don’t already have a robot vacuum cleaner and are thinking about buying one, there are many entry-level models that are worth it, even for less than 100 euros, although if you have already experimented with them and now want something better, there is good news.

Amazon has reduced the price one of the best Roomba in the iRobot catalog, the Roomba j7which has all the features that make this brand the leader in the sector, especially the smart home mapping system, the best of all.

The price is temporarily only 399 euros, practically half of what it originally cost, a real bargain that will surely not last long on Amazon.

This robot vacuum cleaner has two multi-surface rubber brushes and plenty of power. It’s perfect if you have pets at home.

It is available in two colors and, in case you are willing to spend a good bit more, Amazon has also reduced the price of the Roomba j7+, which has a self-emptying charging base and costs 549 euros.

In addition to the price in exchange for one of the best robot vacuum cleaners in the world right now, we must keep in mind that shipping is completely free to any part of Spain whether you have a Prime account or not. If you have it, all the better, because you will be able to have your purchase at home in just 24 hours.

Obstacle navigation and room mapping

The most affordable models on the market suck, and some suck a lot. The problem is usually that they do not have very well worked navigation, they have problems with all kinds of obstacles, they get stuck and in the end they cause more problems than solutions.

That is the main difference between an entry-level model and a high-mid-range one like this Roomba j7, which has an obstacle recognition system to go around them and not get stuck. You can also divide the map into rooms so that it can then clean only the ones you want at any given time.

Through its application, it even sends you photos of the objects in its path so you can tell it whether or not it is an obstacle and if it should go around it. In this way he learns to move around your house much more efficiently.

The suction power is beyond any doubt, and with rubber brushes, which are the most recommended to be able to remove dust and especially pet hair with a single pass.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here