Who would have told us that December 2023 was going to be such an exciting month? The premiere of the GTA 6 trailer, The Game Awards, the release of the Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarök and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and more. However, the protagonist of the month is undoubtedly The Finals.

The frenetic FPS developed by Embark Studios, a team made up of former Battlefield developers, and released on December 7, has won the hearts of many fans from different shooters: Call of Duty y Warzone, Valuing, Counter Strike, among others. We recently talked about his incredible destruction system and now it's the turn of a curious detail.

The details of The Finals

One of the secrets of The Finals discovered to date has to do with one of the funniest skins: the M11 submachine gun has a legendary skin called Holtow's Small Print (Season 1 sponsor). Its special feature is that it draws a ticket (with the dead man's name) from the side every time we make a loss. The bundle also includes a sticker called Holtow Offer, which is a QR code.

While most have marveled at the skin, a few of us have been curious about the QR code. And it turns out it's completely functional! It takes us to the official Holtow website… and it is quite strange: it has a black background and a flashing red dot in the middle. According to the wiki The Finalsthe website was last updated on December 20, 2023 at 03:37 hours.









Screenshots of The Finals by @madapls

Needless to say, this is not the only easter egg, wink or detail of The Finals. Fans have been searching for and collecting them since the first betas. Regarding the final version, there are two that are well known to the community. The skateboard keychain or charm features Embark art director Robert Samellin's signature skull. There is also a bandana.

Other players noticed that the garbage on the Las Vegas map is full of flies, but it took a few curious people to realize that they weren't really flies… but bills with wings like the emoticon that arrived during Season 1.





The rest of the secrets and notable details were found during the pre-launch phases. Another interesting one belongs to the Skyway Stadium map offices (and some in Las Vegas), where we can find a post-it with the Embark logo. Finally, there is a spot in Las Vegas, next to some DeathbyRhodent posters, where we can listen to a metal concert. There are players who claim to have heard entire songs.





At the moment, no obvious winks or references to other games have been found, not even to Battlefield. Taking into account that The Finals was launched at the beginning of December, we can say that it is still early to ensure that they have all been found. We will be attentive in case more interesting things are discovered.

