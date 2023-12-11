In the automotive world, many things are taken for granted today that were not a few decades or years ago. For example, a radio was once a luxury, an airbag was optional and cruise control was a system that your mother did not dare to use because it was so scary if the car suddenly drove by itself… What would be the next thing that we would no longer have to worry about in the future? have to transfer? Well, maybe that’s the snow chain.

Obvious or far-fetched?

Hyundai and Kia have presented their latest innovation in the world of winter wheels under the name — gasp — ‘Shape Memory Alloy Integrated Snow Chain Technology’. If you break down that name, you will learn that it concerns a tire-rim combination with an integrated snow chain. It consists of six metal brackets made from a specific alloy that, according to the developers, essentially remember their original shape. For example, they are usually deeper in the wheel than the surface of the tire, but at the push of a button an electrical impulse is sent to the brackets that make them bulge outwards, thus taking over the task of snow chains. We can’t get it better than this on paper, but fortunately Hyundai has clarified how it works in the video below.

If this all sounds a bit far-fetched to you, you are not alone. However, Hyundai and Kia promise that they have concrete plans for their invention. They have already applied for patents in their home country South Korea and in the US, because one day these crazy wheels really have to fit on their cars. They have not yet stated when that would happen.