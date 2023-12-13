Pretty strange news for Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about the disappearance of several games on Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it is the Johnny Turbo’s Arcade series. In 2018, the series premiered on Switch, offering classic Data East titles for nostalgic gamers. This included Bad Dudes, Joe & Mac, BurgerTime, among other arcade classics.

However, now They have all disappeared and this is the only thing that is known:

Currently, there is no trace of the series in the eShop or on Nintendo’s official website, indicating a licensing issue or an unexpected removal. There is no detailed information about what happened to the series, but it is expected that this disappearance will be temporary.

We will be attentive to more news and its possible return.

