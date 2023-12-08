The world records are flying around your ears these days on our news page. Most of them are in the name of the Rimac Nevera, which previously broke 23 speed records in one day and afterwards even became the fastest car in the world in reverse. In addition, it was also crowned the fastest EV around the Nürburgring, while the Mercedes-AMG One became the fastest production car ever there this year, and the new Honda Civic Type R won the honor for the front-wheel drive. However, they all have one thing in common: those cars achieved their records well within their comfort zone.

World record on eFuel

That is a bit different for this new record of the tallest car in the world. Porsche announces that since December 2, 2023, this has been in the name of its 911 — you know, that sports car with the rear engine. For the occasion, the sports car was equipped with a set of portal axles that increased the ground clearance to 35 centimeters, while the gearbox ratios were adjusted for climbing at low speeds. Furthermore, that gearbox came from a 911 Carrera 4S, so the Porsche already had four-wheel drive, together with 450 hp from a six-cylinder engine that – interesting detail – ran on synthetic eFuel. Put all that in the hands of Le Mans winner Romain Dumas and you reach a height of 6,734 meters, which is apparently higher than any car could ever drive.

This record did not come completely out of the blue, because Porsche already made an attempt about a year ago with a similarly equipped 911. At the time, it ‘only’ reached a height of 6,007 meters, but mainly served as a foretaste for the then upcoming 911 Dakar. If such an adventurously decorated Porsche is your thing, then that version is the closest you can get to this record-breaking 911 in production.