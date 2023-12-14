Asgard's Wrath 2, the exclusive Meta Quest RPG in Virtual Reality, surprises with a 93 score on Metacritic, awarded as the best VR game in history.

What is the best game of 2023? Almost all of us thought that all the fish had already been sold, after The Game Awards were presented and the BAFTA finalists were closed: Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Zelda, Spider-Man 2, Super Mario…

But there was still another “GOTY” contender, although this one was not on the radar of many because it is a Virtual Reality game: Asgard’s Wrath 2which comes out on Friday December 15 for Meta Quest 3 y Meta Quest 2.

Is about an action RPG in VRwhich offers more than 60 hours of campaign, combat with ultra-realistic physics and puzzles, free movement through a world full of life, and even an extra roguelite mode in a setting that mixes Greek and Egyptian mythologies.

A “whole” RPG to play in VR, which has shined on Metacritic: it tells a story average grade of 93.

The surprising notes of Asgard's Wrath 2, the best RPG for Virtual Reality

At the moment, Asgard's Wrath 2 only has 10 reviews on Metacritic, but enough to certify the quality of the game. Among them, there are a 10 from IGNwhich they say is “one of the best RPGs in any form I've played in years.”

They highlight that it has 4 unique characters with their stories, satisfying combat, deep RPG systems and a great story. It is the “killer app” of Meta Quest 3, which can offer more than 90 hours of gameplay.

Game Rant He gives it a 90 and highlights that it is the game that shows that VR can have games on the scale of God of War or Zelda.

“I've never seen a VR title with such varied gameplay: it's packed with combat, puzzles, climbing, swinging, horseback riding, flying, fishing, mining, hunting, crafting, cooking, and even some mixed reality moments ( for Quest 3 players) where enemies rip a hole in the fabric of your reality and begin attacking you in your living room,” notes NPR, in an ungraded review.

The first Asgard’s Wrath, by Sanzaru Games, came out in 2019 for Oculus Rift and received very positive marks, an 88 on Metacritic, as well as nominations at The Game Awards or DICE Awards. Its sequel comes out on December 15 in Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3.