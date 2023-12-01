Herbicides such as glyphosate are one of the most chosen options to keep pests at bay. weeds in agriculture, but there have long been movements seeking to limit its use due to possible risks to health and the environment. But getting rid of this type of phytosanitary products is not so simple, since alternatives must be found.

A Swedish company believes it has a viable solution. We are talking about Ekobot AB, which has presented a robot called Ekobot WEAI that has been designed to identify and eliminate weeds autonomously. The most interesting thing about the proposal is that it promises to significantly reduce dependence on herbicides in large cultivated areas.

A robot with AI for agriculture

The Ekobot WEAI is the product of a combination of technologies that have resulted in a tool for advancing agriculture, at least according to its creators. It has four tractor wheels, weighs 600 kg and can reach a maximum speed 5 km/h. In addition, it is a robot that does not need fuel since it runs on batteries.

The firm does not detail the battery capacity of the Ekobot WEAI, but assures that it is capable of operating between 10 and 12 hours on a charge. It can cover a work area of ​​up to 10 hectares in areas cultivated with onions, beets, carrots or vegetables with similar characteristics. But the robot has much more technology to do its job.





It has GPS to precisely know your position, it is equipped with multiple sensors (laser devices, cameras, among others) and has 5G connectivity. All this makes a artificial intelligence system that identifies weeds, which can be carefully removed, without damaging the cultivated area.

The robot is also capable of detecting flies and fungi, information of vital importance for farmers. In tests, Ekobot AB assures, the robot has been able to reduce the need for herbicides by up to 70%. This is something really promising, but, yes, we will have to wait to see it in action.

The firm points out that the project still needs time to continue evolving. The Ekobot WEAI is expected to be available in several countries in the European Union in 2030. We will have to wait to find out if this will really be the case and, very importantly, how much money it will cost. For now, the approach is the most interesting.

Images: Ekobot

In Xataka: China trusts humanoid robots so much that it is going to start mass producing them