Don’t think twice, the realme 11 Pro is a purchase you won’t go wrong with.

The realme 11 Pro has 67-watt SUPERVOOC charging

Join the conversation

If you want to renew your mobile phone and are looking for a mid-range one that is cheap, right now there is a realme model on sale that has a very attractive price. The smartphone in question is the realme 11 Pro. This device has an average score of 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon, so it is a safe bet.

This smartphone, which was launched in May 2023, is once again on sale on Amazon and you can get it for only 299.99 euros. This means that you save more than 50 euros compared to its previous price of 351.09 euros. By the way, It is not the historical minimum price, but it is pretty close. That said, it doesn’t hurt to mention that it is available in two colors: astral black and sunrise beige.

realme 11 Pro

Get the realme 11 Pro for only 299.99 euros on Amazon

The realme 11 Pro is a terminal that has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon Mediatek Dimensity 7050 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. No need to say offers good performance in any app and video game. Now, in the most demanding titles you have to lower the graphic quality in order to increase the frame rate per second.

This mobile has other interesting features, such as the fingerprint reader under the screen, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, NFC for mobile payments and 5G connectivity. Besides, comes with Android 13 and the realme UI 4.0 customization layer. Now, when the time comes, you will receive Android 14. This was confirmed by realme. The latest version of Google’s operating system has improvements that affect privacy, security and much more. In the photographic section we find three two rear cameras (100 MP + 2 MP) and a 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. When recording a video with the main camera supports up to 4K/30 fps.

realme 11 Pro

In short, the realme 11 Pro is a highly recommended mobile, especially now that it only costs 299.99 euros. If you finally get it, will not disappoint you. So now you know, don’t hesitate and take advantage of this offer before it ends. At the time of writing these lines there are units available in both colors, but this can change at any time as it has such a tempting price.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.