We already talked about some of the bizarre films that James Gunn’s career had before his leap into the superheroic mainstream, with gems like ‘Slither’ or ‘Super’. But when he was already an established director he also allowed himself to put together projects that revealed his origins as a devotee of the darkest genres. This is the case of this ‘The son’ which he produced in 2019 and which has just arrived on Netflix, where he turned the myth of Superman on its head.

That is, as in the famous story of the son of Krypton, here we have a baby fallen from space who, when he grows a few years old, begins to develop powers. The difference is that here the child He has no intention of using them to do good., but he has much more sinister plans. What if a teenager’s whims were backed by an absolutely unstoppable power?

With tremendous simplicity and without any type of restrictions, the script by Brian and Mark Gunn (brother and cousin, respectively, of the director of ‘Suicide Squad’) remove the sinister elements of every superhero story, with special emphasis on how helpless we are. humans before creatures of extraordinary power, and how superbeings are creatures with every right to feel alone and threatened. That is, what ‘The Boys’ has later developed to a large extent and with great success.

In the same way that James Gunn does with his films, ‘The son’ develops at heart-stopping speed and opens multiple themes and ideas that it leaves in the air, favoring the feeling of chaos and unpredictability of the film, in perfect harmony with the terrified attitude of the parents. An isolated film, which connected with hits from the nineties (much lighter) of demonic children devastating apparently normal homes, which has not been continued (either literally or in spirit) despite its considerable success, and which offers one of the most sinister scenes of recent superhero movies.

