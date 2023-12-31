Although it was due to a hack that affected the creators of the mod.

Many developers have expressed their rejection of the mod community on several occasions, and instead of seeing it as a kind of support for the game, which in many cases allows it to be kept alive for years (as is the case with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim), they end up thinking that can be detrimental to the image of the game and its brand. In most cases we can say that they are wrong, since the benefits far outweigh the possible complications, but in this case we have to talk about a mod that has turned out to be malware, and in addition to being for a highly known game among users, it can also be downloaded from the Steam Workshop.

The game in question is Slay the Spire, considered one of the best indies in history, and a great card game, and The mod that has been affected is Downfall. Going into details, you should know that this has not always had malware, and that it has not been the team responsible for the mod that has introduced the virus into its files. According to what they themselves have reported through Steam, they have had a security breach through which someone has managed to enter their accounts and upload malware to the mod files.

According to what they say, this malicious file was active for approximately 1 hour, enough time for many users to download it, as it was considered a one of the most important mods of this Slay the Spire.

A more than recommended mod

Leaving aside this security breach, which it must be emphasized that they themselves have reported, we can say that Downfall is one of the best, if not the best, mod disponible para Slay the Spirea game that we can also openly and emphatically recommend to you.

Focusing again on the specific mod, we are talking about a kind of great expansion developed by die-hard fans of the game, and which is extremely enjoyable, so now that this problem with the hacking has been solved, We can also recommend that you try this modwhich is also completely free.

