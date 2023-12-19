Put yourself in the situation that you are willing to find your better half and, to achieve this, you use a new flirting technique that consists of share your tastes of favorite series and movies with the main objective of creating a greater connection. This is what Tinder has detected in its latest reports and the results are most curious. If you want to see the new trends and the tricks that users use to flirt, do not hesitate to read the article.

Tinder has shared the report Year in Swipe 2023, which reveals the ins and outs of dating, as well as the behaviors of users when it comes to flirting and what are the new mechanisms they use to do so. Many times, in order to connect between two people, it is necessary to resort to nostalgia, to series and movies that we watched when we were little and that gave us so many hours of enjoyment.

Something similar happens to Tinder users, because apparently the conversations are full of comments about various events that have occurred on television programs, in series or in certain reality shows where very enjoyable and dynamic communication is established. But what audiovisual content are the regulars on this platform specifically talking about?

“No one lives here” and “Barbie”, the most cited

The users of the most famous dating app have redefined the standards when it comes to flirting and today it is positioned as one of the essential tools to talk with your future partner. To do this, they have resorted to the old school and have taken as a lure the mention of Spanish television programs and series. Without going any further, the famous series “There is no one living here” is one of the most mentioned audiovisual productions during the conversations, followed by other trends such as «Eurovision», «Temptation Island» and «Masterchef».

But also, when it comes to flirting, citations to the seventh art have been taken into account as a motivation to start a conversation with another person. Therefore, among the most popular activities among users, “going to the movies” is in the top 5 in 2023. Movies like «Barbie», «Spider-Man», «Avatar» u «Oppenheimmer» They have been the perfect excuse to embark on the world of love and break the ice with their “Match”.

Other trends

There is no doubt that starting a conversation is always complicated and even more so when you want to capture attention in some way so as not to lose the thread of it. And it is possible to talk about numerous social and everyday aspects that are of concern today in Spain, such as the issue of security, mental health, climate change, gender equality or abortionwhich occupy the podium of the problems that have given the most people to talk about this year.

Likewise, mentions to the world of music have also been taken into account with great national and international artists listened to on Spotify, such as Bad Bunny, Eslabon Armado or Feid, heading the top 3 on the list. Although there has been no shortage of appointments to the most popular celebrities, such as Rosalíafirst, followed by Shakira, Bad Bunny, Piqué and Bizarrap.

Finally, this year there have been references to the tastes of traveling to other cities and countries, such as Madrid, Barcelona and Valenciao United States, England and France among others.