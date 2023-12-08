Although there are reasons to invest hundreds and even more than 1,000 euros in a robot vacuum cleaner that looks more like the Batmobile, the truth is that the most affordable models are improving and lowering their prices at a great rate.

This Lefant M210 Pro, which usually costs just over 200 euros, is now just over 100 and is much better than other similarly priced alternatives for its suction power of 2.200 Pa.

Take advantage of the offer on Amazon before they run out, and get this Lefant M210 Pro vacuum cleaner for only 105.99 euros.

This app-controlled robot vacuum cleaner has a very competitive price, 2,000 Pa of power and also compatibility with virtual assistants like Alexa.

The Lefant M210P has improved built-in anti-collision sensors that can detect all obstacles so as not to collide with everything in its path. In addition, it also detects when you are passing over a carpet to increase the power to the maximum and leave them like new.

Although it is very cheap, it is designed above all to eradicate pet hair thanks to its design without a central roller, which prevents tangling of pet hair, making it easier to clean. In addition, thanks to its half-liter tank, you ensure that you do not have to clean the tank every time you go out to clean.

The Lefant M210P robot vacuum cleaner can be controlled using the app and voice commands from Alexa and Google Home. Additionally, you can use the Lefant app to monitor the cleaning route, schedule the cleaning plan, adjust the suction level, change the cleaning mode, etc.

It has numerous cleaning modes that you will have to try and program to your liking, but this Lefant M210P offers many functions that until not long ago were reserved only for mid-range or high-end models.

It is the ideal robot for a second home or as a support for a sled vacuum cleaner or a Dyson vacuum cleaner, for example, since it will reduce the amount of dust and waste that accumulates in the house. Of course, don’t expect this little robot vacuum cleaner to be enough to leave your house completely clean on its own. This robot is for doing day-to-day maintenance and complementing it with deeper cleaning on weekends, for example.

However, for this price, it is well worth having it even if it is just to try them and have them come around the house every day while you are away.

