Xiaomi's mobile catalog does not stop growing, but without a doubt, one of the phones that is successful is this one. POCO F5 5G. This mid-range not only sports an elegant and modern design, but it has all kinds of features. From an incredible AMOLED screen to a triple rear camera. And the best of all is that it is now discounted.

It's not every day you can find a good, pretty and cheap cell phone, but it seems that offers on Miravia for the Kings They are driving prices through the floor. Hence, you can now find the POCO F5 5G at a lower price than in Xiaomi's own online store. If you are thinking about launching a new smartphone in 2024, it is the perfect time for you to take a look at this latest bargain.

Big screen and good power

One of the first features that this Xiaomi POCO smartphone stands out for is its screen. You will be able to enjoy a huge panel 6.67 inch AMOLED con FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Ideal so you can play your favorite video games or watch your favorite movies, since it is even compatible with Dolby Vision.

In addition to this compatibility, it comes with protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. On the other hand, it should be noted that its brightness is 500 nits, although it can offer a maximum brightness of up to 1,000 nits. This way, you will be able to see its screen without problems at all times.

On the other hand, inside this smartphone hides a powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor. Hence, this mid-range mobile is perfect for playing video games or for those users looking for performance without power losses. In addition to this, we must add that this model comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Turbo charging and a huge battery

This POCO model has a maximum capacity of 5,000 mAh. So, in terms of autonomy, this smartphone does not disappoint. To this we must add his 67W turbo charging. For example, according to the manufacturer, with its battery it can offer up to 30 hours of calls, 14.8 hours of video playback, 23.8 hours of reading and up to 155 hours of music playback.

Before going on to know the price, another element that you have to see is its photographic section. First of all, it has a 64 megapixel main sensor which is accompanied by two more: an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and another 2-megapixel macro sensor. And then, on the screen, there is the 16 megapixel selfie camera. So this mobile will also give you plenty of room to take photos.

Now, thanks to the offers for Reyes in the online store, this POCO 5G smartphone drops its price from €479.99 to €364.90. And that's not all, but if you take advantage of the Miravia welcome coupon, you can save up to €10 more, so it would be €354.90. So don't think twice and launch a new 5G mobile.