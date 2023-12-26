It took 23 years for one of the best kept secrets in the history of the original PlayStation to come to light. And the YouTube channel Modern Vintage Gamer received a message from a developer who worked on the game Alien Resurrectionwho had seen the video explaining the famous tonyhax exploit that allowed load pirated backups on a PlayStation without a chip and with the only help of a memory card. Your message? The Alien game allowed you to do the same, but without needing a memory card.

The game that allowed hacking

The information is amazing. According to Martin Piper, Alien Resurrection hides a secret code that allows illegal copies of games to be launched without any problem, making the game the only official title that has reached stores and that allows pirated games to be launched. A full-fledged CD-Loader.

And to prove it, there is nothing better than sharing said secret code. This is a somewhat complex key combination that will pause the playback of the game disc and wait to load any disc that we place, with the peculiarity of avoiding the famous security check present on the original discs.

How to load pirated copies with Alien Resurrection

As you can see below, the method for loading backups with an original copy of Alien Resurrection is not particularly convenient, much less so that you are constantly changing games. But the peculiarity of all this is that the method makes the game the only known title capable of performing such a function without the need for additional software or hardware.

For it to work you will have to keep the console lid open, otherwise, pressing the Eject button will restart the game. To achieve this, you must block the aperture sensor with a piece of paper or some rigid piece. This way we can see the disk spinning and change it when indicated.

The secret code must be entered within the options menu, so enter said menu first. Once inside, enter the following button combination to activate the cheat menu:

Circle, Left, Right, Circle, Up, R2.

A new option called Cheat Menú will appear within the options menu. This secret menu allows you to activate infinite ammo, infinite life and other settings.

The next step is to activate the level selection, to do this, we will press the following combination in the options menu:

R1, Down, R1, Right, L1, Up, L2, Square

The cheat menu will now display a mission selector allowing you to choose which mission you want to play.

Go back to the options menu again, and now enter the following code to activate the disk swap function:

Left, Up, Right, Down, Right, Up, Left, Square, Triangle, Square, Triangle, L1.

You will hear a sound informing you that the mode has been activated. Now all you have to do is enter the cheat menu, choose level 6 and section 1 and hold down L1 without releasing it. Press X, and don't release L1 until we tell you to in the next step.

The screen will go black and the disc will stop spinning in the console. Without releasing L1, we will have to remove the Alien disc from the console and insert the backup disc. Now press and hold Square and Triangle, and release all three buttons at the same time (L1, Triangle and Square). The game you had inserted will begin to appear on the screen.

How does this dangerous code get into a commercial game?

The idea of ​​including a disc changing system is due to the fact that the game was initially going to have two discs, so the developers needed a tool that would allow testing disc changes without having to reset the console and the game. Even so, the person who shared the code assures that not many developers knew of its existence.

And much less Sony, which would have rejected the publication of the game the moment it had known of the existence of this secret code. Who would have imagined that a commercial game would have allowed pirated copies to be loaded without the need for chips?

