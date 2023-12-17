Seeing how free to play games become unavailable when they are not successful is common due to the high cost of the games.

A new free game closes its doors.

Unfortunately, it is becoming more and more common to see that there are games that close their servers and are no longer available for purchase. This is something that, for example, will happen very soon with the EA game, Rocket Arena. Although this time it is a exclusive game that came to PlayStation 4 In 2015, although it is true that it is older than the previously mentioned EA shooter, this title has disappeared without prior notice.

This installment was developed by Sony San Diego Studio and Valkyrie Entertainment. Despite being a free to play game, that is, completely free, it seems that it failed to attract a significant number of players. The title in question is Guns Up, to this we must add that Sony itself did not market the game as it should. So, due to low publicity and the little success it had among players, it has now been decided to remove it from stores.

Free to play games are not yet successful

This game had planned to close on April 12, however, without prior notice, the company decided to extend the date until December 15. Now it has been definitive, two days ago Guns Up completely closed, it disappeared from stores and became completely unplayable. It is also worth noting that the title was also available on Steam and on mobile devices, now cannot be enjoyed in nowhere.

As you have seen in the trailer, it was a kind of strategy game where you could build your own base to withstand different sieges, in addition, you also had unlocks for different troops to make the gameplay a little more varied. Although it is true that this type of game usually has a very loyal audiencethe number of players is not particularly high, which is why the game was permanently closed.

There are many free games that are a complete success, you just have to look at Fortnite, Rocket League, Apex or even The Finals, which is having incredible acceptance. These are only some of them, however, those who fail to reach that level are many more. Like is logic, many go unnoticed until the news breaks of its definitive closure, something that shows the difficulty that exists in the world of video games.

