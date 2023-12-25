Suara.com – Hugo Samir, a Brazilian winger, hopes to break into the main team of the Indonesian U20 National Team coached by Indra Sjafri. As is known, the team nicknamed Garuda Nusantara is projected to compete in the 2024 AFF U-19 Cup and 2025 U-20 Asian Cup Qualification and qualify for the 2025 U-20 World Cup finals in Chile.

The Indonesian U20 national team itself is currently undergoing the process of forming a team through a training camp (TC) or training camp in Qatar. A total of 26 players were brought by Indra Sjafri, including Hugo Samir.

Borneo FC player of Brazilian descent Hugo Samir attends the Indonesian National Team (PSSI) training camp

The training camp which took place at Aspire Academy, Doha, Qatar, has been taking place since Saturday (23/12/2023).

“My personal target is to join the U-20 National Team and be able to participate in the World Cup (U-20) later,” said Hugo Samir, quoted on the official PSSI website, Monday (25/12/2023).

“And hopefully in the future I can (get a call) to the national team,” continued the son of former Persipura coach Jacksen F Tiago.

“I enjoyed my first training, it was nice to be able to train again with my friends, and some of them were also new acquaintances.”

“This training is also good for me to restore my body's fitness condition,” said the player who last defended Indonesia at the 2022 Asian Games.

If elected, Hugo Samir hopes to help Indonesia U-20 achieve all targets. Namely, winning the 2024 AFF U-19 Cup, qualifying for the 2025 AFC U-20 Cup and getting a ticket to the 2025 U-20 World Cup finals in Chile.

“If the target is, we are all in the same team with the coach (Indra Sjafri), of course we want to qualify for the World Cup (U-20 2025), we want to (qualify for the) AFC Cup (U-20 2025), then in the AFF U-20 Cup. 19 want to win,” he said.

“Basically, our target here (U-20 National Team) is to be at a high level and be able to play in the World Cup (U-20 2025),” he added.