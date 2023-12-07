We have bad news for all users of streaming platforms who are accessing shared accounts through the seal service. This website, previously known as Pulpo, has announced that it will close its doors on February 12, 2024. With this closure, the domino effect continues of a type of page that could disappear entirely in the future.

Why does it close?

On their website they have updated the database of questions and answers that can be consulted and have included several that delve deeper into the situation they have just announced. In the explanation of the reason for the closurethose responsible for the page argue that, after having carried out various analyzes on the platform, they have not been able to find a way to continue growing sustainably.

For its managers, it was crucial to be able to grow and, at the same time, continue providing a good service to users, both by maintaining what they already offered and innovating with new functions. But they have not been able to find a way to achieve these objectives. They have appreciated the support to users and published the instructions that must be taken into account in this process of closing the platform.

What should you know about it?

The most important thing, at least if you are a Foca user, is that you are aware of how things are going to change in the coming weeks. First, on January 20, 2024 the end of subscriptions will occur. From that day on there will no longer be any active shared group subscriptions within the platform. Therefore, although the closure occurs on February 12, before then there will be no way to take advantage of it. What you can do until February 12 is to withdraw the funds you have in your personal wallet on the website. The transparency and professionalism of the Foca team is to be appreciated, as it is committed to giving its users time to withdraw what they are entitled to so that they do not suffer any loss.

They mention that those who have created groups must continue providing the subscription service until the closure occurs. That will guarantee who collect the last monthly payment. For their part, users will be unable to access their subscriptions from the closing date, so they would have to look for an alternative to cover their streaming needs as soon as possible.

Until now Foca had been one of the options to consider for this type of subscription groups that offer the possibility of saving and having accounts on different platforms. They not only had streaming services, but it was also possible to get cheap access to other types of tools. When it comes to film and television, the available groups covered platforms such as Filmin, Disney+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, YouTube Premium or Atresplayer Premium, among many others. Previously they also offered the possibility of creating Netflix groups, but it was obvious that with the changes that were made to the platform it would be something that would be affected.

In gaming there were services like Nintendo Switch Online and in music there was no shortage of Spotify, while you could also create groups of applications related to fitness, news or software. It was a good option because everything was very easy to use even though those responsible for the website, unlike other communities, obtained commissions from the different groups that were created. However, even then it has not been possible for the platform to survive. Perhaps, in the future, if more streaming services follow in Netflix’s footsteps and block the account sharing option, these types of websites will end up having no reason to exist.

Meanwhile, alternatives to Foca that are still available include pages such as Sharingful, Spliiit or Together Price.