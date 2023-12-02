You may also have seen the new photo of Shadow in Sonic 3 The Movie, but you surely missed this great nod to his game.

He December 20, 2024 We have an appointment with SEGA in the cinemas. The new Sonic movie premieres in just over a year and one of its greatest assets is going to be the presence of a new villain: Shadow, Sonic’s “Vegeta”. This week, Paramount Pictures and the house of the blue hedgehog have released a photograph that shows part of Shadow’s appearance in Sonic 3 The Movie, but also includes a brilliant nod to the game it comes from.

The key is in the clapperboard which is at your feet. In it, in addition to seeing the time code and the nomenclature of the filming, or the name of the director, we find the new movie logo, but there is something different about him. If we look closely, we see that around the letters there are some blue spikes and others red and black. A symbol that reflects the two hedgehogs and that rescues what was done with the logo de Sonic 2 Adventureas you can see below:

At some point the Sonic 3 The Movie logo to include this brilliant nod to Sonic 2 Adventure, and no wonder. This installment released on Dreamcast is the one that saw the birth of Sonic’s rival character, and elements such as GUN troops which we already saw in the second movie. Hopefully it will serve as the basis for the feature film script, so a wave of traumas is coming with the story of Shadow and Maria.

And you,you had hunted down this curious detail from Shadow’s photo?

Fuente