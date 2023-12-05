PCComponentes not only designs and assembles excellent ready-to-use desktop computer configurations for gaming or working. For some time now, they have dared to make the leap to laptops and create configurations focused 100% on the best performance.

The result is fantastic, and thanks to this offer you will have some top components, with almost the best on the market piece by piece, packed into a laptop and for only 899 euros.

This discount of almost 50% is a unique opportunity to get the best possible gaming laptop before the price increases at Christmas.

PcCom Revolt 4060

The PcCom Revolt 4060 laptop is for playing without problems, and for working because playing is always more demanding, with its powerful Intel Core i5-13500H processor, its 16GB of RAM and its 500GB SSD.

Best of all, however, is its NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 graphics card that will perfectly move the graphics of any game, even the latest generation, on its large 15.6″ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

This laptop, however, does not have the most beautiful design, nor is it the lightest or anything like that. This laptop is made by and for those who want the best possible performance at the lowest cost without any extra nonsense. And we, personally, love and celebrate the approach.

Of course, you have to keep in mind that it is entirely made of plastic and that it weighs quite a bit. It is not a comfortable laptop to carry in your backpack every day if we compare it to how light a MacBook is, for example.

This equipment has multiple USB ports, an HDMI 2.1 port and an RJ45 port.

The only drawback, perhaps, is its limited 512 GB m2 SSD hard drive, but it can be expanded by opening the laptop.

In short, if you are looking for a powerful laptop to render, program with AI algorithms and, above all, to play many games to the fullest and play decently the most demanding ones, don’t hesitate any longer: this laptop from PCComponentes is one of the best that You can find it on the market for 899 euros that it costs right now thanks to its 42% discount offer.

