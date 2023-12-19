If you are one of the players who is looking for a new title to have a good time, we have good news for you, since it has just been confirmed that Mediterranean Hell It will arrive on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles in the first months of 2024.

If you had not heard about this game, let us tell you that it is responsible for the teams at Santa Ragione and Eyeguys, who initially launched it in August of this year for PC with the mission of offering an interesting visual novel.

Discover a story full of surprises

Now, it is a matter of a few months before current console users can enjoy this adventure with a unique artistic style, since its developers confirmed that this version will arrive next March.

Due to the announcement, those responsible for the delivery shared a new trailer that shows a little of everything it will offer, so you better take a look.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, Mediterranea Inferno is a visual novel that covers themes such as friendship, desire and pain, which will take you to a summer retreat in southern Italy, where you will join Claudio, Andrea and Mida on their journey , as they try to recover from the collective trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is worth mentioning that you will be in charge of choosing the daily activities of the 3 characters, all to discover their fears, their obsessions and even their thirst for revenge accumulated after forced isolation.

Finally, the game will offer different endings depending on the decisions you make during the plot, so you will have the opportunity to restart the game to discover them all.

Mediterranea Inferno is available on PC, through Steam and Epic Games Store, and will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on March 5.

Will you give this proposal a chance? Tell us in the comments.

