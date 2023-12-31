There are no barriers to vice.

D.Va is one of the most interesting tank heroes in the game, not only because of her design, but also because of her gameplay.

Join the conversation

The first Overwatch was considered, from its initial release, as one of the best multiplayer games in history, so much so that many other titles They were inspired by its structure to offer a similar experience, but with its own style. Unfortunately, Blizzard's game became deflated over time, making it necessary to wait quite a few minutes to find a match, especially if you wanted to use an attack hero. To solve this later came its sequel, Overwatch 2, which also changed the business model of the franchise to become free-to-play, which has also managed to continue. having many users despite the fact that it also ended up deflating shortly after.

We are talking about an eminently competitive game, but it is also very fun to play with friends without major pretensions, so it is normal for certain people to spend an insane number of hours on it, although Overwatch 2 precisely seems to be interested in giving you the maximum details about your obsessioneven counting the hours you have dedicated specifically to each hero in the game.

In this case we will talk about a Reddit user who shared his hour counter with D.Va, one of the most used tank heroes in this title, who turns out to be especially versatile in the game compared to other similar heroes. With this we can understand that he has used it a lot, but the thing is that has managed to exceed 20,000 hours played with D.Va.

I found a DVA player with over 20,000+ hours!

byu/OG246 in Overwatch

Likewise, and as you have seen, he seems like a player who has had to dedicate an insane amount of hours to Overwatch 2 in general, since he also He has spent 80 hours with Mercy and around 70 hours using Tracer.

Overwatch 2 has quite a few users

It may not seem like it, because we don't hear much about this Blizzard title anymore, but the truth is that Overwatch 2 still has many userswhich allows you to find a game in a few minutes, and can even reduce them if you decide to use a support character, who are generally less valued in the game.

we hope that Blizzard knows how to continue supporting this sequel over the next yearso that we continue to be one of the great multiplayer games in the sector.

Join the conversation