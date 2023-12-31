There's very little left to cash it in! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about your Mysterious Gifts. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

You already know that it is currently being distributed a Master Ball for the game, but there is little left until it expires, just like the shiny one we told you about yesterday. We leave you with the details:

A special distribution for a Master Ball is made through Mystery Gift Receive it online from December 14 to January 3, without the need for a code You must go to Mystery Gift -> Receive via Internet. It will be available until January 3 at 23:59 UTC.

We remember them the steps To redeem these gifts in Scarlet and Purple:

Open the main menu on your copy of Scarlet or Purple Select 'Poképortal', then 'Mystery Gift' Select 'Receive via Internet'

All Mystery Gift codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple (2023)

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

