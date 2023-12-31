Fans continue to surprise us with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The creations offered in the title are wonderful, as in this case. A few days ago we showed it to you and now it has gone viral.

Today we can see how the user mr_meowsevelt shows us in video form his fantastic creation based on a kind of sea trench that leads to a room inspired by this theme, and to achieve this he has used several objects belonging to the game and other special ones such as a pipe of Super Mario to simulate immersion. Without a doubt, the result is great.

Players often surprise us with great creations in Animal Crossing. The game offers great customization options to the neighbors who accompany us, who are surrounded by these impressive constructions. These are combined in unthinkable ways that make us want to share them with the community as well. There are real works of art!

However, there are those who have seen less variety of items in the latest installment, New Horizons, compared to other previous games. The Paradise Archipelago DLC expanded the decoration possibilities also on the base island with new collections that allowed fans to multiply their ideas and create even more beautiful islands, not only on the archipelago but also on their base islands. It also added a handful of new neighbors to Animal Crossing.

Here you can see this creation in question, in a total of 10 truly impressive images:

I made a Blue Hole (warning: thalassophobia)

byu/mr_meowsevelt inAnimalCrossing

What is your opinion?

