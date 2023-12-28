When one looks for low rates, with data and unlimited calls, it is clear that one thinks of Digi. And even more so with the renewal of its mobile rates, since now you can contract infinite GB and unlimited calls for €20 per month or even less if combined with fiber. However, there is an operator that surprises: OROC launches a new rate with mobile + TV for less than €20 a month.

It is not every day that you can get an unlimited mobile line and television for less than 20 euros per month. Because with OROC Now it is possible, and all because the low-cost operator has launched a new mobile plan with which it improves not only the conditions of Digi, but also the rest of the operators. On the other hand, keep in mind that this operator uses the Orange and offers 4G+.

More than 80 TV channels and unlimited GB

This small operator with Orange coverage has launched one of the rates of the moment. Until two days ago, OROC only had a rate for 24 euros in its catalog with gigabytes and unlimited calls. However, since yesterday, this low cost has a new rate with mobile + TV. And the best of all is that it costs less than 20 euros per month.

To give you an idea, it's time to know the main features and what this new one specifically offers. OROC Unlimited Plus rate:

No GB limit: The operator offers different speeds depending on responsible use. With unlimited calls to national mobiles and landlines. Free roaming in the European Union. Orange coverage and maximum 4G+. TV: more than 80 television channels. It offers access to content broadcast in the last 7 days and can be had on 4 devices. Compatible with eSIM. You can add dual SIM for only 2 euros per month. For only 19.90 euros per month. The price is final forever, according to the operator's conditions.

Keep in mind that this rate is on sale, but once you sign up while it is on sale, you will be able to enjoy the same conditions every month. Of course, an essential condition is to contract this mobile plan with TV through portability. Not available for existing clientsin the conditions of the OROC offer it is established: «Prices valid from December 26, 2023 for new registrations and portability«.

Another condition that must be taken into account with this operator's Unlimited Plus rate is that there is a limit on its unlimited GB. It is noted that for the new ports there are a cap of 350 GB for the first five months and then drops to 200 GB. So it is a detail that must be taken into account when contracting this mobile plan with TV.

And for the latter, this plan is cheaper than the unlimited rate of 24 euros per month. Instead of a limit of 350 GB per month for the mobile phone, it drops to 200 GB from the 6th month onwards with the operator. But, without a doubt, it becomes one of the great bargains of the moment for brand new mobile + TV for only 19.90 euros per month.