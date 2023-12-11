Black Friday has already passed, but operators have already prepared all the promotions for Christmas 2023. For this reason, many telephone companies have taken the opportunity to expand their offers. And this has precisely been the case of Adamo, he maintains his fiber and mobile promo for only 10 euros a month. We tell you everything.

Christmas is another of the great dates that must be noted on the calendar, not only because of the gifts, but also because operators insist on dressing up as Santa Claus and launching all kinds of promotions. Among them, Adamo gives you a fiber with 1,000 Mbps and a mobile line for a price of 10 euros per month for more than half a year. So it is one of the best times to hire a rate.

This Adamo promotion is available until January 7, 2024. Therefore, you still have a few weeks left to take advantage of this special offer, although you can benefit if you are a new customer. In addition, it includes the line fee, registration and installation for free. And not only can you take advantage of this discount, we will tell you about the rest of the operator’s discounts.

Fiber and mobile for 10 euros + 30 GB gift

This particular offer was for Black Friday 2023, however, the operator maintains the same conditions for the christmas offer (only until January 7, 2024):

1 Gbps fiber optic. Mobile line with 20 GB or 50 GB + 30 GB extra free for 4 months. Unlimited calls from mobile phones to landlines and other national mobile lines. You can save 217 euros or 238 euros depending on the rate you contract.

If you contract the 1,000 Mbps fiber package + 20 GB per 10 euros for 7 monthsOnce the promotion ends you will pay 41 euros per month. On the other hand, with the same rate but with 50 GB for the mobile, it will then rise to 44 euros once the promotional period ends.

On the other hand, Adamo also has other offers prepared for this Christmas. So not only do you have these two promotions available, these are the rest of convergent rates from the discounted operator:

1,000 Mbps fiber + 1 mobile line with unlimited gigabytes for 15 euros per month for 7 months (usual price 54 euros per month). You save 273 euros.

1,000 Mbps fiber with a mobile line with 150 GB shared for 20 euros per month for 7 months (normal RRP of 60 euros per month). With this discount you will pay 301 euros less.

1,000 Mbps fiber with 20 GB landline and mobile for 12 euros, instead of 47 euros. You save 245 euros.

1,000 Mbps fiber with 50 GB landline and mobile for 12 euros per month instead of 50 euros. It has a 266 euro discount.

1,000 Mbps fiber with landline and unlimited gigabyte mobiles for 17 euros (instead of 60 euros). A discount of 301 euros.

1,000 Mbps fiber with landline and mobile with 150 GB shared for 22 euros per month (later 69 euros). It costs 329 euros below normal rates.

Adamo TV from 3 euros

In addition to all these promotions for fiber, mobile and landline rates, keep in mind that you can contract Adamo TV from 3 euros per month. So it is a good alternative if you want to have more television channels along with your rate. These are the options:

Adamo TV Basic with more than 100 channels for 3 euros per month. Adamo TV Premium, with about 110 channels, for 6 euros per month. Adamo TV Total with more than 120 channels for 12 euros per month.