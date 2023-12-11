After a few years in which the supposedly high-end models from OnePlus were very little to us, this year, the OnePlus 11 5G seemed fantastic to us. Responsible for this has been the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and its 16GB of RAM that make everything go smoothly on a day-to-day basis.

We also have to mention its light and fantastic Android customization layer compared to what we see in other Chinese brands full of things you don’t need.

It is a high-end product and has a price as such, close to 1,000 euros. However, now on AliExpress you have it for less than 700 euros, and with shipping from Spain.

The OnePlus 11 5G offers very balanced equipment that performs perfectly in each of the sections. It stands out for its good performance in photography and abundant power thanks to its processor.

In addition to its powerful hardware, optimized software and its reduced price, we like several other things about this OnePlus 11 5G, starting with its design, which once again recovers the personality and successes of the brand in the past.

We also have to talk about its autonomy, which is very good thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery but, above all, because of its incredible 100w fast charge, which comes to the rescue if you need extra energy in a matter of minutes. In our tests we have charged 50% of the battery in 9 minutes, and it has completed 100% in 24 minutes.

The offer comes from AliExpress Plaza so it is sent to and leaves the store that sells products already stored in Spain, so it has several very clear advantages compared to what everyone knows about AliExpress.

The first point in favor is that the shipment is much faster, in a few business days, but not only that but it also does not go through customs because it has already gone through them, so the price is final, without surprise and with all the taxes included. Furthermore, since it is shipped from Spain it has a guarantee like any other product sold in our country, a legal obligation, and not only that but it facilitates returns if necessary.

The camera is not going to disappoint you either, and it is one of the few Androids under 1,000 euros that performs well in night photos, although it is still somewhat below the iPhone 15.

In short, we like this OnePlus, it convinces us, and now it is heavily discounted on AliExpress for only 700 euros and with shipping from Spain.

