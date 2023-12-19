Anyone whose algorithm is even remotely tuned into cars has come across an image of this Nissan Skyline GT-R at some point in the last four years. The car was often presented without any substantiation as the official successor to the current GT-R, and because it was on the car's list, people immediately believed it. But guess what? It was a self-fulfilling prophecy, because the car actually goes into production.

Due to the overwhelming reactions on the internet, the maker of the unofficial rendering has decided to really build the car in a limited edition. His company Artisan Vehicle Design wants to start converting existing Nissan GT-Rs next year. The cars get a full carbon fiber body and a completely revised interior with less cheap plastic. It's a kind of Singer, but with a Nissan as a donor instead of a Porsche.

This Skyline GT-R will arrive next summer

'The first rendering was made in 2019. We decided to put it into production because of the extremely positive feedback we received on social media. We are currently working on the first concept car (prototype). Customer production copies, which will come once it's revealed. We estimate that this will be around the summer of 2024,” Roman Miah tells Top Gear Netherlands. He is the original creator of the famous rendering.

His company Artisan Vehicle Design wants to convert a total of 36 cars. Miah tells us that prices start at 369,000 British pounds, the equivalent of around 430,000 euros, but then you still have to supply your own Nissan GT-R. The conversion includes an engine overhaul and an upgrade to 800 hp, but you can also opt for 1,000 hp for a little more money. While you're at it…

Of course, you can also choose things like the paint color yourself and determine what the interior will look like. You can also replace the counters behind the steering wheel with a screen. A new GT-R from Nissan is not on the cards for the time being and if it does come, it will probably be electric. Then a Nissan Skyline like you see above might not be a bad option.