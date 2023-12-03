If you are a zombie lover, you surely know this weapon. Now he comes to multiplayer to destroy everyone.

The ray gun comes to multiplayer for the first time.

The new installment of one of the best-known franchises in the world has not had the reception that was expected. However, it seems that as the days go by acceptance is broader and now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will add a multiplayer mode that will allow you to play with the Ray Gun, yes, the most beloved and sought-after ray gun in zombie mode. It seems that the new game modes promise to bring a lot of fun to users.

For those who do not know this ray gun, we repeat what we said before, it is the most wanted and loved in zombie mode, so imagine what it will do in multiplayer mode. If you want to know more about this game that will be free-for-all, below we will tell you a little more about how it will work. And be prepared because it looks like there will be quite a bit of movement, although if they make the ray gun too strong… It might not be as fun as they thought.

This is this new mode of Modern Warfare 3

This information has been known thanks to the official Call of Duty blog and from what it seems, the Ray Gun will be able to kill with a single shot. On this occasion the game will be a free-for-all and randomly, a member of the party will appear with this brutal weapon. The objective is to get kills and if at any time you defeat the person carrying the Ray Gun, you will have it in your possession to destroy absolutely all of them.

As you can see, it seems like a really fun mode and in fact, it is the first time that you will be able to see the ray gun in an environment outside of zombies, so people’s expectations are really high. If the players want something, it is alternative game modes that offer fun, such as a gun game, the way in which a bullet is a casualty… All of this provides sensations that have been very popular over the years.

This is a new opportunity to make this mode permanent, although unfortunately They don’t usually do these things. We’ll see how it works in the end, but it does look like a very fun way. If you haven’t played zombies mode yet, we highly recommend it. In addition, it is the first time it has arrived in Modern Warfare and has an open world. If you liked to enjoy DMZ, you will also love this mode.

