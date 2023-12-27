The final confrontation between Deku and Shigaraki has completely changed after this unexpected twist.

Chapter 410 of the My Hero Academia manga has shown an unexpected turn in the confrontation between Deku and Shigaraki.

Throughout the chronology of My Hero Academia it has been evident that This story has had several unexpected twists that have completely changed the plot. and the development of several of the most shocking events that have arisen, completely surprising the followers, who have been stunned by such changes that Horikoshi has made.

In addition, The final arc of My Hero Academia has not been exempt from this treatmentsince it has been full of great surprises that have shocked the followers, since it has shown the shocking return of Katsuki Bakugo, who has been crucial in being able to stop All For Onethis being a rather unexpected detail.

However, Kohei Horikoshi has done it again, since the most recent chapter has had an unexpected twist that has completely changed the development of the final battle of the series, adding more tension to said confrontation between Deku and Shigaraki.

It's fasting contains spoilers for chapter #410 of the My Hero Academia manga.

The unexpected turn in Deku and Shigaraki's confrontation completely changes this battle

As we have already mentioned, The final arc of My Hero Academia continues to surprise fanssince, chapter after chapter, events have been addressed that have completely changed what is seen in the work, a clear example of this being the surprising battle between Bakugo and All For One, in which the explosive hero has demonstrated his great worth and determination by cornering and defeating this villain.

And the thing is, the most recent chapter of the mangaMy Hero Academia has shocked fans by put an end to one of his greatest villainssince during this episode it was confirmed that Bakugo managed to put an end to All For One and his reign of terror once and for all, this being one of the most surprising events of the series.

But this has not been the only interesting thing that this chapter has left, since after the death of AFO, the plot focused again on the confrontation between Tomura and Dekuwho have fought a fierce combat that continues to give a lot to talk about, since this battle has had an unexpected turn, and all thanks to Your entrywho has achieved steal Midoriya's gift “Danger Sensor”leaving the young hero in a difficult situation.

During this confrontation, Shigaraki surprised Deku by stealing the gift “Danger Sensor” from the fourth bearer of One For All.because as AFO predicted, Tomura's strong hatred allowed him to snatch this quirk from Midoriya, so it is likely that as the battle drags on this villain will also steal the remaining quirks within the OFA.

This unexpected twist completely changes the development of the final battle between Deku and Shigaraki, since Without this peculiarity, the young hero is exposed to the villain's surprise attacks.who has shown that he will not stop until he ends everything in his path.

It should be noted that, due to this surprising development, the popular theory that had been brewed on the possibility that Deku ending up quirkless is becoming more and more plausible after Shigaraki's action, so this detail has generated many doubts within the fandom, who have wondered how Midoriya will do to stop a powerful Tomura who is still determined to carry out his plans.

Without a doubt, This unexpected twist in the final battle between Deku and Shigaraki completely changes Midoriya's situationputting him at a great disadvantage and opening the door to endless possibilities that could be addressed in this fierce confrontation that apparently will continue to be full of moments of great tension.

