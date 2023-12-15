It seems that Hawks' intuition was correct in deducing some of All For One's weaknesses.

Hawks predicted the defeat of All For One long before the great final war against this villain began.

The final arc of My Hero Academia continues to give something to talk aboutsince it has been full of great surprises that have made this saga a true wonder, since, the fierce battle between Bakugo and All For One has not left anyone indifferent, since the explosive hero has demonstrated his great power and ingenuity during his confrontation against this villain.

Likewise, the last chapters of the My Hero Academia manga have finally addressed the moment that many fans were waiting forsince the dark past of All For One was revealed, who was subsequently humiliated and defeated by Bakugoending the reign of terror in which this villain had plunged the world.

However, All For One's humiliating defeat had already been predicted by a professional hero who deduced possible weaknesses and ways to take down this villain once and for all, proving that this villain was not as methodical as previously thought.

It's fasting contains spoilers for chapter #409 of the My Hero Academia manga.

Hawks predicted All For One's humiliating defeat

As we have already mentioned, the last chapters of My Hero Academia have focused on All For One and his epic confrontation with Bakugowho after his return became a great obstacle for this villain, since he little by little frustrated each of the Demon King's plans, leaving him with very limited options that ended up unleashing the wrath of the fearsome antagonist.

In fact, All For One's anger was so great that it completely frustrated and blinded him, to the point of wanting to accelerate his plans by unleashing all his power in a powerful final attack that would end up killing Bakugo and everyone around him. However, this villain did not have the great ingenuity of Katsuki, who, making exceptional use of his gift, managed to neutralize him. culminating in AFO's nefarious ambitionssince he was defeated by the explosive hero.

Nevertheless, All For One's imminent defeat could have been predicted by Hawks long before the final war, since the professional hero deduced what could be the weakness that would make this villain fall once and for all, because during chapter 409, AFO realizes that has unexpectedly lost control over his gifts when trying to finish off Bakugo, which led him to believe that it was his rejuvenated body that was to blame for this detail.

All For One's belief that his rewind body was the culprit is wrongsince the vestige of Hawks present in this villain's mental realm lets him know that He abused negative emotions which caused his control over his other gifts to weaken., allowing the consciousnesses of the quirks he has stolen to rebel against him. Furthermore, Hawks points out that Shigaraki caused the fall of AFO, frustrating his plan to steal the One For All, since not being able to control his emotions was the beginning of the end of this antagonist.

This detail that Hawks noted about All For One had been commented on by the professional hero for a long time, and that is, Hawks relied on AFO's plan to try to steal the OFA, since this villain wanted to take advantage of Shigaraki's strong hatred to defeat the will of the former bearers of the One For All. However, this strategy worked against him, since he did not take into account the possibility that I could feel such strong negative emotions.

For a long time, Hawks had found the weaknesses of this villainsince the professional hero's assumptions and doubts ended up being true, which shows that this somehow he managed to predict the fall of All For One.

Notably All For One's plans were gradually frustrated so much for the heroes who gave everything they had to stop him and for Shigarakiwho refused to be subdued by this villain, this being the origin of his defeat, since all these factors paved the way for him. Bakugowho provoked AFO in such a way that he became blinded by anger, this being the great weakness that led him to be humiliated and defeated.

