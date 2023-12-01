loading…

All brothels in Kyrgyzstan were ordered to close starting December 1, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

BISHKEK – Authorities in Kyrgyzstan, a Muslim-majority country that was part of the Soviet Union, ordered the closure of all brothels starting Friday (1/12/2023).

This order was issued on Thursday by the State Committee for National Security (GKNB)—the body tasked with fighting terrorism and organized crime—led by Kamchybek Tashiev.

“The heads of state and municipal bodies and law enforcement agencies have received instructions on the need to stop the operation of entertainment establishments, bath complexes and brothels providing sexual services to citizens on December 1,” said the GKNB press service, reported by RT.

Although prostitution was decriminalized in Kyrgyzstan in the late 1990s, the establishment of brothels, pimping and recruiting sex workers are still considered illegal.

Tashiev, in a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the agency’s new headquarters on Thursday, said the GKNB recently carried out a series of raids on brothels across the country, closing ten sex dens and arresting nearly 70 female sex workers.

He continued, GKNB also arrested six people suspected of setting up a brothel because the prostitutes were expected to testify against them in an upcoming court case.

According to him, the places raided provided services of varying quality, from affordable to the most elite, and some prostitutes charged up to $3,000 per hour.

The GKNB boss reiterated his pledge to eradicate organized crime in the country, stating that authorities have “turned a blind eye” to the crime for more than 30 years.

“Everyone knows everything and everyone turns a blind eye. This cannot continue like this. We can’t turn a blind eye to this any longer. “No, we will eliminate this bad phenomenon, the state has enough means and strength,” he said.

Earlier this month, Tashiev pledged to rid Kyrgyzstan of organized crime by 2026.

“I have been preparing for the fight against (organized) crime for two years. In 2026, everything will be calm, there will be no crime,” Tashiev told Parliament, noting that although the country was previously known as a “small island of democracy” in Central Asia, it will turn into a “small island of rule of law” after he complete the business.

