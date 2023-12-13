This same afternoon we were able to learn a curious detail about Paper Mario: The Origami King, released on Nintendo Switch. Well, it seems that the reactions have not been long in coming.

En Paper Mario: The Origami King, hay a fun nod to the punk rock band PUP and their album “Morbid Stuff”. The dialogue of three freed Toads quoting lines from the album is a clever way to incorporate cultural references into the game. This connection between music and the world of video games adds a special touch for those who recognize the reference, providing an extra element of fun and complicity between fans of the game and the band.

It is certainly great to see how the developers incorporate these details which can be a real delight for players who catch the reference. Here you can see it:

In Paper Mario: The Origami King, there is a group of three Toads that, when freed, say “Morbid stuff, huh?” “Free at last!” and “I need closure.” This is actually a reference to the 2019 album “Morbid Stuff” by punk rock band PUP, with each Toad referencing a track on the album. pic.twitter.com/KnRlBDabew — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) December 13, 2023

What do you think about it? You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

Via.