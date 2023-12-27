There are different types of charging stationsbut many of them require being connected to the electrical grid, or cannot store all the energy they generate, or require a diesel generator for some of their functions. Kitepower Hawk is a mobile electric station that only requires a giant kite.

The Dutch company Kitepower has been developing for years the Kitepower Hawk autonomous charging station. In northern Europe there are many islands, towns and rural businesses that have to generate their own electricity, because the electricity grid does not reach them.

Most mobile charging stations use solar energy, which does not offer maximum performance in northern Europe, or wind energy. Kitepower Hawk uses a more curious system: a huge kite 25 meters long.

The mechanical energy of a giant kite

Kitepower Hawk is made up of a control station on the ground, batteries that store 400 kWh, and a kite that rises to 350 meters high.

This kite has a wing area of ​​60 square meters, is made of fiberglass, and can fly at night, and with wind gusts of up to 110 km/h.

Kitepower

The huge flying contraption generates electricity through movementsince it is connected to the charging station by a cable.

Electricity is stored in the batteries, supplying about 330 kWh after removing what the system consumes. Its function is to recharge electric cars, agricultural machinery, irrigation stations, small settlements, hotels, construction sites, etc. The battery recharge cycle is 10 hours, and is mainly done at night, or on demand.

The advantage of Kitepower Hawk is that it is 100% autonomous. It does not have to be connected to the electrical grid, and does not require a diesel generator for certain tasks.

“It is easy to install, it can produce energy day and night, and it is highly efficient,” says the CEO of Kitepower in New Atlas. And it can be moved from one place to another as needed.

They expect to have a high demand in hotels and restaurants that want to recharge their clients' electric cars, isolated farms and agricultural facilities, construction sites, remote places where the electrical grid does not reach, etc.

Kitepower Hawk, the 100% autonomous mobile electric station, which works with a giant kite, it is not a prototype. You can now buy or rent on their website, although for now they have not provided prices.