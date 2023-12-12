In chronicles of an announced failure, The Day Before, the controversial survival “MMO” developed by FNTASTIC, debuted surrounded by controversy and negative reviews. Its production was filled with controversy, and the staff who worked on the project shed some light on the process behind its creation and commercial performance.

The development of The Day Before was a chaotic disaster

Among the controversies that took place before the premiere, a report indicated that the multiplayer title was developed, to a large extent, by volunteers. Precisely, a person who assumed that role and worked on the project spoke about the absence of a clear direction and the deceptive marketing.

“Basically, 2 years of daily, free work done with a lot of passion and dedication were wasted. It turns out that everything was a lie and everything was in vain (…) I hope that all (the players) receive their money back, and also that someone presents a demand or something like that because of all those lies,” said the former volunteer.

In a talk with the media DualShockers, a former FNTASTIC developer, states that there was confusion in the team because the studio bosses were promoting The Day Before as a MMOdespite the fact that the RPG elements were conspicuous by their absence.

“I never saw it as an MMO project. No one on our team knows why they called it MMO. It was always a third-person shooter with some cooperative mechanics. No RPG mechanics implemented; the skills was an idea and they were in the prototype stage, but nothing more,” said the former staff member.

The former developer claims that there were communication problems between the founders of the studio, Eduard and Aisen Gotovtsev, and the rest of the team. So, he claims that no one could explain the insistence on classifying the game as an MMO, even though they were clearly going in another direction.

“Maybe the CEOs knew something and didn’t tell us. Technically, no RPG mechanics were implemented. There was no way to put many people in the world or make the world bigger. From the beginning, the idea was that the servers would have less than 100 people; that’s not an MMO. No clans, no raids and no hubs. This was the case for more than 2 years,” he commented.

The Day Before received thousands of negative reviews upon its premiere

The former worker claims that Eduard and Aisen Gotovtsev made all decisions concerning gameplay and design. He explains that they ignored the opinions of the rest of the team, and that even they said goodbye to those who questioned his choices.

“Many good ideas from our team were discarded because (Eduard and Aisen) did not approve them, such as the voice chat. Anyone who complained too much was expelled from the team. Many stupid ideas were implemented, eliminated and reimplemented because the brothers thought they knew more than us what people wanted,” he assured.

More than 90,000 people refunded The Day Before

In the midst of the controversy that caused the launch, an image emerged that supposedly reveals the number of units the game sold in its few days on the market. During the interview, the developer corroborated this information.

According to that report, which was originally shared to FNTASTIC team members via the studio’s internal communications system, The Day Before sold 201,078 units on Steam. The problem is that 91,649 players They refunded their copies.

After the company announced its closure, it was confirmed that users could request refunds even if they played more than 2 hours. The publisher Mytona It has not yet confirmed the number of copies the game sold.

The Day Before failed and is considered a scam due to all its controversies

But tell us, what do you think of this story? Were you one of the players who purchased a copy of this game? Let us read you in the comments.

