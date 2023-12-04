It is minecraft player has discovered an incredible vein of diamonds in the game. And he has shared this extraordinary discovery that many players in the gaming community Mojang y Microsofthave described it as impressive.

And it is not at all normal to see how these types of players find a vein of so much mineral, and on top of that it is diamond, which is one of the most complex minerals to obtain in the game since its inception and currently. Here we leave you the post.

Found a 20 diamond vain while playing with my friend!

byu/LINKLING_S inMinecraft

This situation has not taken long to overwhelm the Reddit in question, with more than 8,000 “upvotes” and hundreds of comments that have shown surprise, incomprehension and even a little healthy envy. And it is no wonder, since the Diamond quantity that this player has found is incredibly extensive.

An incredible dream for any player Minecraft both rookie and veteran.

